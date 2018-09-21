Two security guards killed in bank loot bid in Noida: Police

The deceased have been identified as Mudrika Prasad, around 50, and Mukesh, around 35, according to a police official. (ANI photo) The deceased have been identified as Mudrika Prasad, around 50, and Mukesh, around 35, according to a police official. (ANI photo)

Two private security guards of a bank were killed Friday allegedly by unidentified assailants in a loot attempt in Noida city, police said.

The incident took place early in the morning when the guards were on duty at the Punjab National Bank’s Circle Office branch in Sector 1, they said.

“It appears that the two security guards were hit on their head by sharp objects which led to their death,” Circle Officer, City 1st, Avneesh Kumar told PTI.

“No robbery has been reported although the crime appears to be a robbery attempt at the bank,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mudrika Prasad, around 50, and Mukesh, around 35, according to a police official.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, said the official from Sector 20 police station, which is probing the matter.

An investigation is underway to identify the culprits, Kumar said.

Phone calls for response to the PNB branch concerned went unanswered till the time the report was filed.

