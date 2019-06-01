Two SP leaders shot dead in Jaunpur, Greater Noida

TWO LOCAL Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders were shot dead in Jaunpur and Greater Noida in separate incidents Friday.

In Jaunpur, Lalji Yadav (45) was shot dead in Sarai Khwaja police station area Friday. Yadav had eight criminal cases, including that of murder and Gangster Act, against him.

Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said Lalji Yadav had gone to meet a lawyer in the village near a school when he was shot dead by three-four unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle around 9:30 am. “We have registered a murder case against unidentified persons. The motive is not clear yet. We are probing all angles,” the SP said.

He added that Yadav had parked his SUV near the premises of the school. “Eyewitnesses told us that he was sitting in his vehicle when some persons riding motorcycles hurled abuses at him and then fired four-five bullets at him. The post-mortem report is awaited,” Tiwari said.

Sub-inspector, Sarai Khwaja police station, Ramesh Yadav, informed that Yadav was shot while he was talking to the lawyer, who was also in the car. “He had asked his driver to step out of the car. He used to drive the SUV alone usually, but had taken the driver along Friday. When the driver had stepped aside, three men, who had covered their faces, came and shot him. The lawyer rushed out of the car and fled. The driver drove Lalji to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” the sub-inspector informed.

After the incident, Samajwadi Party leaders met the SP and the DM and they were assured of swift action in the case.

In Greater Noida, local SP leader, Ramtek Kataria, was shot dead in the afternoon while he was overseeing some work being done on a sewer line. Unidentified persons in a car shot him multiple times. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

“We received information about a shooting at Jarcha Road in Greater Noida. Prima-facie, it appears to be a family feud and there is no evidence so far to support a political motive behind the murder,” said Vineet Jaiswal, SP Rural (Gautam Buddha Nagar).

According to the police, an FIR was filed under section 302 (murder) and 120B (conspiracy) against some of his relatives.