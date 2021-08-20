Two Russian women found dead in Goa, police say cases not related

In two separate incidents, two Russian women were found dead in their apartments in North Goa on Friday. While one woman was found hanging in her apartment, another one was found dead in her bed. The Goa police said that the two incidents were not related to each other.

The deceased women have been identified as Alexandra Ri-Djavi (24) and Ekaterina Titova (34). They were both found dead in their respective rented apartments near Siolim in North Goa. Both the cases of unnatural death have been registered at the Anjuna Police Station.

According to police sources, the women were in Goa on tourist visas. The cause of death in both cases is yet to be ascertained since both the post mortem reports were awaited on Friday, police officials said.

Police officials said that Djavi, who shared her apartment with her boyfriend, was found hanging in her apartment with the door latched from inside. While it is suspected that she may have died by suicide, police officials said that only post mortem report can confirm the cause of death but no foul play was suspected thus far.

In the case of Titova, the police are investigating the circumstances of her death, however, there were no visible injuries on her body, police officials said.

Police officials said that correspondence about the deaths of the two women had been made to the officials of the Russian embassy.

The deaths of the two women come at a time that the Goa government has been facing criticism for the rise of crimes against women. While incidents of rape of two minors in Benaulim, followed by rapes of adult women reported in Ponda and Quepem and another minor raped in Valpoi over the last month, the government is facing pressure from citizens who gathered in Aldona earlier this week, demanding a rigorous probe into the death of a 19-year-old woman whose semi-clad body was found on Calangute beach on August 12. The police had said that the woman had died of drowning.