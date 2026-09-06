Two routes, one destination: How heroin is entering Jammu from Punjab and Kashmir

“As part of the same sustained offensive, NCB also conducted two separate operations inside drug-affected 'bastis' in the Jammu and Samba belt, recovering another 438 grams and 603 grams of Heroin respectively,” an NCB spokesperson said. (File)

Two narcotic hauls within a fortnight have revealed that heroin is being pushed into Jammu not only from across the Line of Control in Kashmir, but also from across the international border in neighbouring Punjab, officials said.

Narcotics Control Bureau officials claim to have identified two separate routes – one from the Punjab–Jammu corridor and another through Uri in North Kashmir. In the last operation, officials claim to have seized 522 grams of heroin from a passenger on a Jammu-bound bus that was intercepted near the New Bus Stand, Samba, on September 3. The bus was coming from Punjab, officials said.

The seizure led investigators to Ludhiana, Punjab, where officials claimed to have recovered another 197 grams of heroin in a follow-up operation on Septmber 4.