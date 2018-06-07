Two Rohingya refugees held for ‘donation racket’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is home to an estimated 3,500-4,000 Rohingyas, who stay in camps in different parts of the city. (Representational Image) Hyderabad is home to an estimated 3,500-4,000 Rohingyas, who stay in camps in different parts of the city. (Representational Image)

Two Rohingya Muslim refugees staying at a camp here were today arrested on the charge of running a racket in collecting donations in the name of the community and misappropriating the funds, police said.

Mohammad Ayub (39) and Ahmad Noor (32), residing in the Balapur refugee camp since 2012, had shot a video with the help of some other inmates and uploaded it in the social media seeking financial help for the community, a senior police official said.

The donations through online transfers were received in a bank account, but the money was not distributed to any other refugees. Instead, the two had used the money for leading a lavish life, the official said.

The two had also made fake rubber stamps in the name of Rohingya Refugee Community Hyderabad, police said. Cases had been registered against the two under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).

Hyderabad is home to an estimated 3,500-4,000 Rohingyas, who stay in camps in different parts of the city.

