Two questioned in Shopian encounter killing by Army sent to 7-day custody

Two civilians who were being questioned for their role in the July 18 Amshipora encounter in Shopian have been remanded in seven-day police custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian.

Of the two, whose names have not been officially released by J&K Police, one comes from Shopian district and the other from Pulwama.

Sources told The Indian Express that the two had worked as “informers” for the Army and are suspects in the killing of three civilians in the Amshipora encounter. A third suspect, who had been detained for questioning, has not been arrested so far.

Three people had given their final deposition before the Army Court of Inquiry on Saturday. Sources said the three were “the last contacts of the three deceased” and are being questioned for their role in the incident.

On September 18, the Army had confirmed that identities of the three killed at Amshipora matched those of three missing labourers from Rajouri: Abrar Ahmed (25), Imtiyaz Ahmed (20), and Mohammed Ibrar (16).

On September 25, Inspector General (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar had said that DNA samples of the three deceased labourers matched those of the families from Rajouri.

The police had earlier said that “militant links” of the three labourers are under investigation. However, sources said claims made by the “Army sources” will be verified when they are officially handed over to the police.

Families of the victims had contested the security force’s version that the three killed in the Amshipora encounter were “terrorists” after seeing their pictures on social media.

Since the confirmation of DNA match, they have demanded that the bodies of the three cousins be returned to them.

