Two Punjab youth including cricketer Sumit Kalia drowns in Govind Sagar Lake in Himachal

Two youth from Punjab including a known cricket player from Jalandhar have reportedly drowned in Govind sagar lake and local rivulet of Sutlej River near Bhakhra respectively in Himachal on Sunday evening. Body of Cricketer Sumit Kalia (30) has been recovered while the body of other youth namely Satbir Singh (27) Of Jagatpura locality in Hoshiarpur yet to be recovered.

Kalia had played in the Indian Cricket League (ICL), which was started by former Indian Cricket team Captain Kapil Dev, from Ahmedabad Rockets Punjab team and in Ranji team. The left-handed batsman and spinner Kalia hails from Kamal Bihar area of Bashirpura locality of Jalandhar. He had also played in several countries, informed one of his relatives Ashwani Kumar. His parents had rushed to Himachal Pradesh after getting the tragic news.

It is learnt that Sumit had gone to Himachal on Saturday along with his friend. After paying obeisance at Baba Balak Nath temple in Shah Talai they headed towards peer Nigahe place located around 15 km ahead of the temple under Bangana police station of Una District. On Sunday evening his friends and police informed the family that Sumit had drowned in the Govind Sagar Lake near Bhakhrha when he was bathing and clicking photos Where water was quite less. And suddenly he slipped into a deep water a heavy and could not come out, told his friends.

Police informed that body of Sumit has been recovered. His father Ashok Kalia and mother Pinky Kalia were not in a position to speak. His friends told him that he should not go inside the lake even if it was not having much water. Sumit was to go to Amarnath Yatra in J&K after returning from here, told relatives.

A pall of gloom descended in the area after this news. His father is running printing press business while his younger brother had joined Punjab police recently. He was currently providing coaching to budding cricketers. His body will be brought to Jalandhar Monday morning. Bangana police station Addictional Station House Officer Inforned that body of Satbir Singh, who drowned in Bharmoti, in local stream of Sutlej Bhakhra, could not be recovered yet due to darkness. He said that three drownings have taken place today under their police station including two from Punjab and one from Hamirpur in Himachal.

