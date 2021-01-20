Two Punjab ministers join Jantar Mantar dharna in farmers’ support

Both the Punjab ministers also appreciated the protesting farmers and farmer organisations while pointing out that despite mass gathering from many states, peace had been maintained during the agitation. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Two Punjab Cabinet ministers, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, on Wednesday joined the dharna at Jantar Mantar with the Congress MPs of Punjab in support of farmers. In a joint statement issued here Wednesday, the two ministers demanded that “the Union government should immediately withdraw the three black laws imposed on farmers”.

They said that for the last two months, farmers from across the country have been struggling in the bitter cold on the Delhi border, adding that “so far more than 100 farmers have lost their lives during the protest, but despite this the Union government is still not taking any concrete steps to resolve the issue of farmers”.

They also condemned “notices to farmers and supporters of farmers to suppress the agitation”.

Bajwa and Sarkaria appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi “not to make this an ego issue and come forward to repeal the anti-farmer Agriculture Acts”.

They said that “Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had already convened a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and unanimously the entire House had repealed the new agriculture laws forced by the Union government”.

They further said that “the Union government should also come out of the pressure of big corporates and immediately repeal these laws”.

Both the Punjab ministers also appreciated the protesting farmers and farmer organisations while pointing out that despite mass gathering from many states, peace had been maintained during the agitation.