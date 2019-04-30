Jalandhar cash recovery case: Two Punjab cops, accused of misappropriating cash, arrested in Kochi

The Kochi Police Tuesday arrested two absconding officers of the Punjab Police in connection with a case of misappropriation of cash seized during a raid in Jalandhar in March this year.

Joginder Singh and Rajpreet Singh —assistant sub-inspectors in the Punjab Police who remain suspended— were apprehended from a hotel in Fort Kochi after the police got information of persons staying in the city using fake names and addresses. During questioning, the two officers reportedly confessed to their involvement in the misappropriation case. Their detention has been informed to the Punjab Police.

The two officers are accused of misappropriating Rs 6.65 crores out of the nearly Rs 16 crore seized during a raid at the residence of Father Antony Madassery, a close aide of Bishop Franco Mulakkal who faces charges of rape and sexual harassment, in Jalandhar. While the police submitted Rs 9 crore to the Income Tax department, the remaining amount was allegedly stolen by the two officers.

The arrest of the two Punjab Police officers came after the Kochi police called a meeting of general and security managers of all major hotels to step up security preparedness in the city. Hotel officials were told to inform the police if they noticed anything suspicious about their guests and clients.