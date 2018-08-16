Two priests killed in temple, arson in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya

Police suspect that the killings could be related to the arrest of two local residents on Tuesday on charges of cow slaughter. (Picture for representational purpose) Police suspect that the killings could be related to the arrest of two local residents on Tuesday on charges of cow slaughter. (Picture for representational purpose)

Unidentified persons killed two priests with a sharp-edged weapon and injured another while they were sleeping inside a temple at Kundarkot village in Bidhoona police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when a local resident reached Bhayanak Nath temple. Police said he found the victims lying in a pool of blood in the veranda of the temple.

All the victims were found tied to their beds, said Circle Officer (CO), Bidhoona, Bhaskar Verma.

Police suspect that the killings could be related to the arrest of two local residents on Tuesday on charges of cow slaughter. Police said that local residents have said the priests might have informed police about the cow slaughter incident.

Outraged over the attack on priests, local residents staged protests and blocked a road. The protesters demanded arrest of the killers and resorted to stone-pelting and arson. Hearing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The situation was brought under control after senior police officers rushed to the spot and assured the local residents that the killers would be arrested soon, said the CO.

The deceased have been identified as Lajja Ram Yadav (65) and Har Bhajan (57). The injured priest Ram Saran is undergoing treatment at a hospital and doctors stated that his condition is critical, said police.

No one has been arrested so far.

SP, Auraiya, Nageshwar Singh has suspended the Station House Officer of Bidhoona police station Akhileshwar Mishra and constable Islam on grounds of negligence. Heavy force has been deployed at Kudarkot village as a precautionary measure.

The CO said, “Police are investigating if the attack could be connected to the arrest of two local residents on Tuesday on charges of cow slaughter.” He said local residents suspect that victims had passed information about the cow slaughter to police.

The UP government has announced Rs 5 lakh each for families of the two dead priests and Rs 1 lakh for the injured priest.

