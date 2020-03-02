Two positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi, Telangana

Workers walk with garbage after cleaning an isolation ward at a hospital for observing people suspected to have a new coronavirus infection in Kochi (AP) Workers walk with garbage after cleaning an isolation ward at a hospital for observing people suspected to have a new coronavirus infection in Kochi (AP)

Amid uptick of coronavirus cases across the globe, two fresh cases have been detected in India. While one patient belongs to New Delhi and had travelled from Italy, the other belongs to Telangana and had visited Dubai, a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

The virus has claimed over 3,000 lives globally and has been reported in at least 60 countries. The latest detections take the total coronavirus cases in India to five.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Before this, three cases of coronavirus had been reported in India, all from Kerala. All the patients have been discharged and are on the road to recovery. They have been asked to remain under home quarantine. The state had declared a state ‘calamity’ to tackle the virus. It had fallen back on its past experience in managing the Nipah outbreak and put in place a multi-level mechanism for surveillance and control of the infection. Groups of Indians who were evacuated from Wuhan are under quarantine, while some of them have been released after staying under observation for weeks.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old man who reached Kochi from Malaysia died due to high fever. While the initial lab test was negative for coronavirus, the Health Department is awaiting the final report to ascertain the cause of death.

In the US, second death due to the virus was reported today. The virus, which first emerged in China, has now infected more than 88,000 people in over 60 countries. The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears over its impact on the world economy, causing global markets to log their worst losses since the 2008 financial crisis.

China’s economy has ground to a halt with large swathes of the country under quarantine or measures to restrict travel. Many countries have banned arrivals from virus-hit countries and have urged citizens to refrain from traveling there. The Louvre — the world’s most visited museum — closed on Sunday after staff refused to work over fears about the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd