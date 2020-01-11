Two porters killed in Pak shelling

(Representational) (Representational)

Two civilian porters working for the army were killed and three others injured on Friday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling at Kasalia village in Gulpur sector of Poonch district.

Sources said the victims were working near a forward army post when a shell fired by Pakistan landed near them. The two porters succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the mortar shelling from Pakistan side started around 11 am. He said that injuries to the porters are reported to be severe.

