Two-plus-two Indo-US dialogue on December 18 in Washington: MEA

The Indo-US two-plus-two dialogue is set to be held in Washington on December 18, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday. At the summit, strategic ties between the two countries will be reviewed.

India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“We reached out to members of the US Congress and other stakeholders on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Hope they will understand our position,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Recently, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) had said the US government should consider sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if the CAB is passed by Parliament.

On whether the India-Japan summit will take place in Guwahati from December 15-17 given the protests against the citizenship Bill, Kumar said there was no update to share, as reported by PTI.

Asked to comment on the cancellation of Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen’s visit — Momen was scheduled to arrive Thursday — Kumar said, “We never said there was religious persecution in Bangladesh during the current government’s tenure.”

