Two PFI members held in Meerut: cops

Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested two members of Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the violence that erupted in Meerut last Friday during protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.

“We have intelligence inputs that the two arrested persons — Amzad (22) and Javed (25), who are residents of Shakoor Nagar and Khushal Nagar in Lisadi Gate area of Meerut — had distributed pamphlets on December 19 in the affected areas and also after the Friday prayers on December 20,” said SP of Meerut city, Akhilesh Narain Singh.

The SP said that Javed owns photostat shop in the area where he made copies of the pamphlets and Amzad and his three aides distributed them. “We have also recovered four mobile phones and various other objectionable materials,” Singh added.

