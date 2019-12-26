Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Two PFI members held in Meerut: cops

Police said that they have recovered “placards containing slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC, party flags, pamphlets with objectionable content and controversial literature”.

By: Express News Service | Meerut | Updated: December 26, 2019 4:11:16 am
uttar pradesh, Meerut citizenship law protests, Meerut violence, Meerut PFI members arrested, uttar pradesh news, CAA protests, citizenship act protests, what is citizenship law, yogi adityanath Police said that they have recovered “placards containing slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC, party flags, pamphlets with objectionable content and controversial literature”.

Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested two members of Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the violence that erupted in Meerut last Friday during protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.

Police said that they have recovered “placards containing slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC, party flags, pamphlets with objectionable content and controversial literature”.

“We have intelligence inputs that the two arrested persons — Amzad (22) and Javed (25), who are residents of Shakoor Nagar and Khushal Nagar in Lisadi Gate area of Meerut — had distributed pamphlets on December 19 in the affected areas and also after the Friday prayers on December 20,” said SP of Meerut city, Akhilesh Narain Singh.

The SP said that Javed owns photostat shop in the area where he made copies of the pamphlets and Amzad and his three aides distributed them. “We have also recovered four mobile phones and various other objectionable materials,” Singh added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 25: Latest News

Advertisement