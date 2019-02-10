Two persons arrested, officer suspended over TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas’ murder

Two persons were arrested and a police officer was suspended in connection with the murder of TMC MLA in West Bengal. The police also recovered a firearm from the spot and another person has been detained.

Advertising

Satyajit Biswas, first-time TMC MLA from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead from point blank range during a Saraswati Puja programme on Saturday night. While the TMC has accused the BJP of the murder, BJP claimed it was a fallout of a TMC infighting.

Police sources on Sunday morning said, two persons named Sujit Mondal and Kartik Mondal have been arrested. “Another person has been detained for questioning,” said a senior police officer of Nadia district. The officer-in-charge of Hanskhali Police Station Anindya Basu and the security guard of the deceased MLA have been suspended. Departmental enquiries have been initiated against them for failing to discharge their duties, a senior officer of the state government said. Read in Bangla

Sources said the TMC has lodged an FIR against four persons including BJP leader Mukul Roy. TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee reached Krishnaganj to offer his condolence to the bereaved family. “I still cannot believe that he is no more. A few days back he had come to my house and we had discussed issues concerning our party organisation. He was very close to me. I have come here to pay my last respect.” Chatterjee said outside Shaktinagar Hospital where the body of the TMC MLA has been kept.

Accusing the BJP of creating “unrest” in society by making “provocative speeches”, he added, “Whoever is responsible for his death will not be spared. Strong action will be taken against them as per law. I will also appeal to my party workers not to respond to provocations. The administration will act with an iron fist.” Party workers will take out a procession in the area before the final rites of the deceased leader.

Advertising

State BJP President Dilip Ghosh refuted the allegations and said the party was not involved in the incident. “We have been saying this for a long time that there is no law and order situation in Bengal. Our workers have been killed here and now TMC is killing their own leaders in a factional feud. This is alarming for the state,” he said.