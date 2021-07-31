scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Two Pakistani intruders shot dead along IB in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement near the border fence at 8.48 pm on Friday, an official said.

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 31, 2021 12:42:30 pm
Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, an official of the BSF said on Saturday.

The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement near the border fence at 8.48 pm on Friday, he said.

The BSF personnel asked the intruders to stop, but they did not pay heed to repeated warnings.

Sensing threat, the BSF troops opened fire, the official said.

