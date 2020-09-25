Two Pak-backed drug smugglers held in Tarn Taran: Punjab DGP

The entire operation was carried out by a team led by Dhruman Nimbale, SSP, Tarn Taran. (Representational)

In an intelligence-led operation, the Punjab Police on Thursday arrested two Pakistan-backed drug smugglers in Khem Karan sector of Tarn Taran along the International Border, and seized 13 kg heroin consignment from them, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said here Thursday. He added that a manhunt has been launched for their third accomplice.

“The arrest of Jora Singh, and his associate Ranjit Singh aka Rana Singh, who were planning to deliver the consignment to drug syndicates and suppliers across the state, has exposed the nexus between drug smugglers operating in Punjab and their handlers in Pakistan,” Gupta said in a written statement.

“The entire operation was carried out by a team led by Dhruman Nimbale, SSP, Tarn Taran, with SP (Narcotics), DSP, Bhikhiwind, Incharge Narcotics cell, SHO Khem Karan, and SHO Sarai Amant Khan as members,” said the DGP, adding that a case was registered under sections of NDPS Act at Khem Karan police station.

“Specific information was received by Tarn Taran police about Jora Singh, a resident of Mahedipur after which his activities were brought under watch. Currently on bail since March 2020, he was also apprehended by security agencies near the international border for suspicious activities in August 2019. Four FIRs are already registered against him for drug smuggling, in which huge quantity of narcotic substance was recovered. He had also amassed a number of properties without any legal source of income,” said the DGP.

Gupta said that “initial investigations had revealed that Jora Singh, along with his two associates Pawandeep Singh and Ranjit Singh was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and was trying to procure a heroin consignment from the Pakistan side into the area of BSF border outpost Rattoke. They had also conducted recce near the international border near village Rattoke.”

“During investigations, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Havelian village in Tarn Taran district admitted that he had organised the delivery of a heroin consignment that was scheduled to arrive in the area of BOP Rattoke from Pakistan. The BSF was contacted immediately and taken into the loop and the heroin recovery was made from about 50 metres from the zero line of Indo-Pak border,” said the DGP.

“Ranjit Singh has three FIRs registered against him and he was also out on bail since October 10, 2014. There are two FIRs also already against Pawandeep Singh, a resident of Sidhwan in Tarn Taran district for his involvement in drug trafficking and he was out on bail since February 20, 2018,” the DGP said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd