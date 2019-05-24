Two outlawed NLFT insurgents surrender before BSF in Tripura

Two active cadres of outlawed insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (Biswamohan), operating from hideouts in neighbouring Bangladesh have laid down arms before the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura.

BSF PRO and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CL Belwa said two NLFT (BM) cadres expressed their desire to surrender before BSF authorities along with their wives and children and laid down arms on Wednesday.

The returnees were identified as self-styled Lance Corporal Paresh Debbarma alias Paresh, 47, from Mandai in West Tripura district and self-styled sepoy Dipenjoy Tripura alias Dalok. Among them, Paresh Debbarma surrendered with his wife Pomita Debbarma, 22, and son Rahel Debbarma, 10 months while Dipenjoy surrendered with his wife Karjabala Tripura, 20, and son Jugan Tripura, 14 months.

Paresh and Dalok were listed as serial no 46 and serial no 20 in the Extremist List maintained by Tripura Police.

In a statement issued from BSF Tripura frontier headquarters, the PRO said, “…two NLFT (BM) cadres along with their wives and children reported BSF Border Out Post (BOP) Ganesh under Dhalai District from Mandarichera insurgent camp of Bangladesh and expressed their desire to surrender before BSF Authorities”,

The official also said that insurgency has reached to a dying stage and remnants of insurgents have started sending signals for surrender due to counter insurgency efforts of both state and center governments.

Tribal armed insurgency, which swelled between 1980 and late 2000s in Tripura, in the hands of Tripura National Volunteers (TNV) which surrendered in 1988. Insurgency largely came down during erstwhile Manik Sarkar government’s rule due to lucrative offers Rs. 1.5 lakh immediate grant, vocational training for 36 months and a stipend of Rs.2000/- per month during training. Minor crime cases against those who were successfully rehabilitated were also assured to be withdrawn.

NLFT was formed on March 12, 1989 with Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman. Reang was later expelled from NLFT in 1993 and Nayanbasi Jamatia became leader of the faction. In another split in 2001, a faction led by one Biswamohan Debbarma emerged, which is now the main active wing of the outfit. NLFT was outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).