Two operations underway in south Kashmir, two militants killed

The operation is in progress in Pampore area of Awantipora in Pulwama, where one militant has been killed and at least one more is reportedly hiding in a mosque. (File/Representational Image) The operation is in progress in Pampore area of Awantipora in Pulwama, where one militant has been killed and at least one more is reportedly hiding in a mosque. (File/Representational Image)

Two militants were killed in separate encounters in Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The operation is in progress in Pampore area of Awantipora in Pulwama, where one militant has been killed and at least one more is reportedly hiding in a mosque.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Imam of said mosque confirmed the presence of one militant. Appeals were made by Imam and security forces several times to come out and surrender but militants didn’t. So far, we haven’t entered the mosque. Our forces have lobbed a few tear smoke shells inside the mosque only. Cordon will continue.”

In a statement, Srinagar-based Defense Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “Terrorist entered a nearby mosque to take refuge. Joint operation in progress.”

Another operation is underway in Munand area of Shopian district. “So far one unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted. Sources said two militants are believed to be in the area.

Pak firing along LoC

Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector in Kupwara district by firing mortar shells on Thursday, Army officials said.

“On 18 June 2020, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Macchil sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” said an Army statement.

There has been an increase in cross-border shelling in three districts of north Kashmir which share borders with Pakistan.

