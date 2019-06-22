Two on death row won’t be hanged on June 24: Bombay HC

The two men convicted for the 2007 rape and murder of a BPO employee in Pune will not be hanged on June 24, as stated in their execution warrant issued by principal district and sessions judge in April this year.

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the execution of Purushottam Borate (37) and Pradeep Kokade (28), who had moved the court urging it to quash their execution warrants and commute their death sentences to life imprisonment, “shall not take place” until further orders of the court.

Borate and Kokade had moved the high court claiming they had suffered “undue and avoidable delay of 1,509 days in execution of death sentence, in solitary confinement lasting more than seven years”.

Their lawyer, Yug Chaudhry, had argued that the delay of two years in issuance of their execution warrant, after their mercy petition was rejected, was unprecedented in India.

On Friday, Chaudhry told the court that out of eight dates pertaining to documents and correspondences regarding the mercy petitions of the two convicts in the affidavit of the central government, documents pertaining to four dates — December 22, 2016, March 3, 2017, March 29, 2017 and May 4, 2017 — were not made available to the petitioners.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh and lawyer Hiten Venegaonkar told the court that these documents cannot be shared with the petitioners as they were recommendations made by the Council of Ministers to the President, and were protected under Article 72 of the Constitution of India. The Centre also told the court that the documents and notings may be given to the court for its perusal, but will not be given to the petitioners.

Chaudhry argued that in an application filed by Kokade’s mother Ujwala, under the Right to Information Act, the Chief Information Commissioner had, on June 12, directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to make these correspondences available to the applicants in four weeks. Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice Swapna Joshi asked the ASG to file an affidavit putting their contention on record. Stating that the petitioners’ lawyers need to be given time to rebut the arguments of the Centre, the court asked the state government not to proceed with the execution of Borate and Kokade, scheduled at 5 pm on June 24 in Pune’s Yerwada Central Prison.

“We feel that the petitioners before us are entitled to a full opportunity,” the judges said before adjourning the case till June 25.