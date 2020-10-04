Two Naval officers killed in glider crash in Kochi

The mangled remains of the crashed glider.

Two Naval officers were killed on Sunday morning after their glider crashed near the Thoppumpady bridge in Kochi. They took off from the INS Garuda on a routine training sortie, the Navy said in a statement. And the glider crashed at around 7 am in the morning.

The two officer on the flight have been identified as Lt Rajeev Jha (39) from Uttarakhand and Petty officer (Electrical Air) Sunil Kumar (29) from Bihar. Jha is survived by his wife and two kids and Kumar is not married. They were declared brought dead by doctors at the INHS Sanjivani.

The Southern Naval Command ordered an inquiry in to the incident.

The remains of the plane have been salvaged by the Navy. The remains of the plane have been salvaged by the Navy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd