Two Naga civilians killed, two injured in gun attack in Manipur

It remains unclear how and under what circumstances the two Naga men were present at the Kuki village chief’s residence at the time of the attack.

By: Express News Service
4 min readImphalSep 27, 2026 05:40 AM IST
Naga civilians killed, Naga civilians killed in gun attack in Manipur, Naga civilians killed in gun attack, Manipur ethnic violence, Supreme Court, Manipur row, Meiteis, Kukis, Meiteis and Kukis, Meiteis community, Kukis community, Manipur violence, Manipur protests, Manipur news, N Biren Singh, manipur government, Manipur deaths, Manipur violence deaths, India news, Indian express, Indian express India news, Indian express IndiaAt least 13 people have been killed in separate gun attacks allegedly carried out by suspected militants in September in Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Noney and Kamjong districts.
Make us preferred source on Google

TWO NAGA civilians were shot dead by armed miscreants at Kalenjang village near Taphou Kuki in Manipur’s Senapati district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The victims were reportedly attacked inside a house belonging to the village chief of Kalenjang. Two others were injured in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Rocky from Chowainu village under Mao police station and Kumar from Laii Shirafii village under Tungjoy police station, both in Senapati district. Rocky belonged to the Mao Naga community, while Kumar was from the Poumai Naga community, the police said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Expert Explains | The long, fractured history of Manipur, and the road ahead

It remains unclear how and under what circumstances the two Naga men were present at the Kuki village chief’s residence at the time of the attack.

According to local sources, two houses in Kalenjang village were set on fire by miscreants in July. The village had been abandoned after the arson in July, the police said. A statement was also issued by the village chief, Lhingjahoi Hangshing, clarifying that the village had been abandoned.

“I would like to condemn the attempted arson attack on my village by neighbouring non-Kuki-Zo community, and I would like to clarify that we have left the village since the ongoing tension between the two tribals in the region,” read the statement.

Also Read | Union Minister to join Naga peace talks, NSCN (I-M) says ‘encouraging’

The identities and condition of the two injured persons were not immediately known. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. A police team reached the area shortly after the incident and launched an investigation.

Story continues below this ad

Condemning the killing of the two civilians, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh called it a “cowardly act of violence”.

Also Read | Kuki–Naga tensions flare in Manipur as homes burn and key road is blockaded

Former chief minister N Biren Singh said there have been more than 60 murders this year. In a post on X, he said, “…These were civilians who deserved to live without fear… How long are we going to keep counting bodies instead of holding those responsible accountable and bringing the deteriorating law and order situation under control?”

The latest killings come two days after four Tangkhul Naga civilians were killed in an armed attack at Pilong in Kamjong district, near the India-Myanmar border. The two incidents have further heightened concerns among Naga civil society organisations over the security of Naga residents in the state.

Also Read | Kuki-Zo bodies turn to Mizoram for Naga talks, urge Centre to defuse Manipur crisis

At least 13 people have been killed in separate gun attacks allegedly carried out by suspected militants in September in Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Noney and Kamjong districts.

Story continues below this ad

The Kalenjang incident also occurred on the day the United Naga Council (UNC) agreed to temporarily suspend its economic blockade after tripartite talks with the Centre and the Manipur government, in Assam.

Also Read | Manipur’s ethnic faultlines: Kuki-Meitei divide & recent unrest

The demands of the UNC include revocation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed groups, immediate removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and justice for six Naga men who were abducted in May and subsequently killed, among others.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments