Two Naga civilians killed, two injured in gun attack in Manipur

TWO NAGA civilians were shot dead by armed miscreants at Kalenjang village near Taphou Kuki in Manipur’s Senapati district on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The victims were reportedly attacked inside a house belonging to the village chief of Kalenjang. Two others were injured in the incident.
The deceased have been identified as Rocky from Chowainu village under Mao police station and Kumar from Laii Shirafii village under Tungjoy police station, both in Senapati district. Rocky belonged to the Mao Naga community, while Kumar was from the Poumai Naga community, the police said.
It remains unclear how and under what circumstances the two Naga men were present at the Kuki village chief’s residence at the time of the attack.
According to local sources, two houses in Kalenjang village were set on fire by miscreants in July. The village had been abandoned after the arson in July, the police said. A statement was also issued by the village chief, Lhingjahoi Hangshing, clarifying that the village had been abandoned.
“I would like to condemn the attempted arson attack on my village by neighbouring non-Kuki-Zo community, and I would like to clarify that we have left the village since the ongoing tension between the two tribals in the region,” read the statement.
The identities and condition of the two injured persons were not immediately known. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. A police team reached the area shortly after the incident and launched an investigation.
Condemning the killing of the two civilians, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh called it a “cowardly act of violence”.
Former chief minister N Biren Singh said there have been more than 60 murders this year. In a post on X, he said, “…These were civilians who deserved to live without fear… How long are we going to keep counting bodies instead of holding those responsible accountable and bringing the deteriorating law and order situation under control?”
The latest killings come two days after four Tangkhul Naga civilians were killed in an armed attack at Pilong in Kamjong district, near the India-Myanmar border. The two incidents have further heightened concerns among Naga civil society organisations over the security of Naga residents in the state.
At least 13 people have been killed in separate gun attacks allegedly carried out by suspected militants in September in Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Noney and Kamjong districts.
The Kalenjang incident also occurred on the day the United Naga Council (UNC) agreed to temporarily suspend its economic blockade after tripartite talks with the Centre and the Manipur government, in Assam.
The demands of the UNC include revocation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed groups, immediate removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and justice for six Naga men who were abducted in May and subsequently killed, among others.