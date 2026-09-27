Two Naga civilians killed, two injured in gun attack in Manipur

At least 13 people have been killed in separate gun attacks allegedly carried out by suspected militants in September in Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Noney and Kamjong districts.

TWO NAGA civilians were shot dead by armed miscreants at Kalenjang village near Taphou Kuki in Manipur’s Senapati district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The victims were reportedly attacked inside a house belonging to the village chief of Kalenjang. Two others were injured in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Rocky from Chowainu village under Mao police station and Kumar from Laii Shirafii village under Tungjoy police station, both in Senapati district. Rocky belonged to the Mao Naga community, while Kumar was from the Poumai Naga community, the police said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

It remains unclear how and under what circumstances the two Naga men were present at the Kuki village chief’s residence at the time of the attack.