Two mountaineers dead, one missing in Nepal

Two Indian mountaineers have died and one is missing while scaling mountains in Nepal, shortly after two mountaineers from the country had died in the Himalayan nation. Army soldier Ravi Thakar, 28, was found dead inside his tent at Camp IV on Mount Everest early Friday. He reportedly died after suffering from high altitude sickness. “Fellow climbers found him dead inside the tent,” Mingma Sherpa, Chairman at Seven Summit Treks, was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.

Thakar was part of an eight-member expedition led by renowned Irish climber Noel Richard Hanna. He, along with other team members, made it to the summit of Mt Everest on Thursday morning.

Another member of the same expedition — Seamus Sean Lawless from Ireland — slipped from the balcony area while descending from the summit point. Mountaineer Narayan Singh died at Camp IV on Thursday night while he was climbing down from the 8,485-meter Mount Makalu summit. “Indian climber Narayan Singh died in Mt Makalu. He died at camp 4 while descending the summit,” Nepal Tourism Ministry official Mira Acharya told PTI.

Meanwhile, Dipankar Ghosh, 52, has gone missing while descending from Mount Makalu. The team that reached the spot has been unable to trace him.

“He supposedly reached the summit point in the afternoon and was stuck somewhere high above 8000m with his sherpa and other climbers from a 16-member team. Dipankar is out of contact since last night. His last location was above 8,000 metres,” said another climber who knows Ghosh personally.

On Wednesday, two Indian climbers from West Bengal — Biplab Baidya (48) and Kuntal Karar (46) — died in Nepal due to high altitude sickness near the summit of Mt Kanchenjunga, the world’s third tallest peak. Another climber from Chile is missing from above Camp IV of Mount Kanchenjunga since Wednesday evening.

Makalu is the fifth highest mountain in the world. It is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas, 19-kilometers southeast of the 8,848-meter Mount Everest.