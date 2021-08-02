Two-month overseas deployment of Navy in South China Sea, to participate in exercises with Chinese neighbours, Quad

It mentioned that the task group includes Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvijay, Guided Missile Frigate INS Shivalik, Anti-Submarine Corvette INS Kadmatt and Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora | Representational image/Twitter (@indiannavy)

As India and China continue to be involved in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh for nearly 15 months, ships from the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet will proceed on an overseas deployment to Southeast Asia, South China Sea and the Western Pacific, and will participate in joint exercises with navies of various nations neighbouring China, and with member nations of the Quad.

The Navy mentioned in a statement on Monday that in pursuit of the “Act East policy” and “to enhance military cooperation with friendly countries”, a Task Force of Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet is scheduled to proceed on an Overseas Deployment to South East Asia, the South China Sea and Western Pacific from early August 2021 for over two months.

“The deployment of the Indian Navy ships seeks to underscore the operational reach, peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between India and countries of the Indo Pacific,” the Navy said.

It mentioned that the task group includes Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvijay, Guided Missile Frigate INS Shivalik, Anti-Submarine Corvette INS Kadmatt and Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora.

“During the deployment in the Indo Pacific, the ships are scheduled to participate in bilateral exercises with Royal Malaysian Navy (Samudra Laxmana), Vietnamese Peoples’ Navy, Republic of Philippines Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy (SIMBEX), Indonesian Navy (Samudra Shakti) and Royal Australian Navy (AUS-INDEX). Further, they would also participate in multilateral exercise MALABAR-21 alongside Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, Royal Australian Navy and the United States Navy in Western Pacific.”

It said that the Navy undertakes “regular deployments to friendly foreign countries and Indian and the Pacific Ocean regions”.

“These maritime initiatives enhance synergy and coordination between the Indian Navy and friendly countries, based on common maritime interests and commitment towards Freedom of Navigation at sea. Besides regular port calls, the task group will operate in conjunction with friendly navies, to build military relations and develop interoperability in conduct of maritime operations,” the statement said.