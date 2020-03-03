Two-month-long sit-in: Raipur cops try to evict protesters

Police forces at the protest site. (Express Photo) Police forces at the protest site. (Express Photo)

Raipur Police on Monday started evicting protesters who have been on an indefinite sit-in for the last two months against the CAA, NRC and NPR at the Jaistambh Chowk here.

More than a 100 personnel in riot gear were deployed at the spot Monday morning and police approached the protesters in the evening. “This is against our constitutional right. We will not leave,” one of the protesters said.

Raipur SP Arif Shaikh said the police had to be deployed as there was tension between two factions at the protest site. “… it was causing a law and order situation as well. It had been going on for two months,” Shaikh said.

While most protesters left, some sat late into the night, police said. “There’s no force, we are pleading them to leave,” Shaikh said.

Sadiq Ali, one of the organisers of the sit-in, said, “We received information that the police are trying to evict us. Tomorrow (Tuesday) we have a meeting with them. We will protest peacefully and we don’t want the upcoming Holi festivities to be affected.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.