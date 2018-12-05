Two minors questioned for alleged cow slaughter that led to Bulandshahr violence

Two minors were summoned for questioning in connection with the alleged cow slaughter that led to mob violence in a Bulandshahr village on Monday. The boys, aged 11 and 12, were taken to Siyana Police Station in Bulandshahr.

Advertising

Bajrang Dal member Yogesh Raj, on whose complaint an FIR was lodged, is also the accused Number 1 in the FIR in the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. The inspector and a civilian were killed after protests against the alleged cow slaughter turned violent.

The Indian Express reported Wednesday that there were conflicting claims on who discovered the “carcasses” — and the nature of what was found in the first place.

Raj, who is currently absconding, claimed he and his associates saw “seven people slaughtering cows”.

Advertising

However, the neighbour of the man on whose field the “carcasses” were found said farm workers had first flagged them.

Prem Jeet Singh (45), also a former pradhan, said: “My land is next to Rajkumar’s (plot) and he was informed by labourers working on the field about the incident. I went with him to the spot. It started with four or five villagers expressing their anger but later the crowd burgeoned.”