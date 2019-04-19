Two minors among three held for murder of Nalanda journalist’s son

Three persons, including two minors, were Thursday arrested for the murder of the teenage son of a Nalanda-based journalist. Chunnu (19), who was mentally unstable, was found dead on the night of April 15 at Harnaut village in Nalanda district with signs of injuries in his eyes. However, the postmortem report suggested injury in the right eye and pointed to “neurogenic shock due to sharp injury to brain substance” as the cause of death.

Advertising

One of the accused, Prem Prakash (20), is the son of the journalist’s brother Gorelal Singh, who is out on bail in a murder case, and police have cited Singh’s old enmity with his brother as the motive behind the murder. However, Ashutosh Kumar Arya, the Nalanda bureau chief of Dainik Hindustan, said he was not convinced with the police findings and doubted that his son could have been attacked for being witness to either sexual harassment by the accused or for having seen them drink. Some glasses and a liquor pouch were found at the crime scene.

Nalanda SP Nilesh Kumar said, “Even though the accused would often fight with Chunnu, we are not convinced about why he could have been killed over a trifle. We also rule out any harassment angle… As Ashutosh had not helped his (Prakash’s) father Gorelal Singh in getting bail, Prakash might have held it against his uncle and killed his son in a matter of revenge. We are still looking into other angles.”

Police have recovered a blood-stained screwdriver and clothes from the homes of the accused, the SP said. However, Arya said, “I am not fully convinced with the police theory… I have raised his son Prem Prakash like my son when Gorelal was in jail…”