Two militants killed in Pulwama encounter, search ops continue

Two militants were killed Friday in an encounter that broke out in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation that culminated into an encounter.

According to a J&K police spokesman, on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. “During the operation, the hiding militants fired upon the search party, which was equally retaliated leading to an encounter,” the spokesman said.

Police said two militants were killed in the encounter and the dead bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. “The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained,” the spokesman said.

The encounter comes just two days after five CRPF personnel were killed in Anantnag when militants Wednesday targeted a CRPF deployment in South Kashmir.

Officials said the attack took place near a private school on KP Road in Anantnag town around 4.50 pm when the two militants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at personnel of the 116 Battalion who were posted in the area to maintain law and order. Officials said three CRPF men died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries in hospital.

On February 14, a local militant rammed his explosive-laden car into a paramilitary convoy killing 40 CRPF personnel at Leithpora in Pulwama. The attack was later claimed by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Security forces have since intensified anti-militancy operations in the valley — this year, more than 100 militants, including top commanders, have been killed in encounters.

(With inputs from ENS)