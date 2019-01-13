J&K: Two militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Police said that two militants were killed in the gunfight, and their identity was being ascertained.

A security official said that a Cordon and Search operation by joint forces was launched in Yaripora area following information about presence of militants in the area. As the operation was going in, militants fired on the forces, triggering an encounter, he said. Former CM Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Clashes have erupted… Can only hope it doesn’t set off a cycle of protests followed by civilian killings…”