J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Kulgam district

The encounter took place in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday. (Representational Image) The encounter took place in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday. (Representational Image)

At least two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of the two militants in the encounter.

Officials said a cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district. The militants fired at personnel, who retaliated, the official added.

