Saturday, May 30, 2020
J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Kulgam district

At least two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Updated: May 30, 2020 10:44:35 am
jammu kashmir encounter, kashmir encounter, Kulgam encounter, kashmir police, kulgam, indian express news The encounter took place in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday. (Representational Image)

At least two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of the two militants in the encounter.

Officials said a cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district. The militants fired at personnel, who retaliated, the official added.

