Two militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Anantnag

Two militants were killed Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Kachwan forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Based on specific intelligence input about the presence of the militants in the forest area of Kokernag in south Kashmir district, the security forces cordoned off the area and lunched a search operation, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at the search party of the forces, who retaliated. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site. The identity and group affiliation of the militants are being ascertained.

The encounter has ended, said police.