Two militants killed in encounter at Baramulla

Two militants were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Baramulla district on Friday. The encounter began in Warapora area, Sopore town in Baramulla district on Thursday night and lasted for nearly 20 hours. A J&K police spokesperson said that based on inputs about the presence of militants in Warapora, a Cordon and Search Operation was jointly launched by police and security forces in the area. “As searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the militants. The security forces retaliated leading to a gunfight,” said police.

“In the ensuing encounter, 2 terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained,” police said on Friday evening. While the J&K police didn’t officially issue details regarding the identity and affiliation of the slain militants, a senior police officer in North Kashmir said the slain militants were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

“Two top terrorists of JeM were eliminated, the operation was carried out with due care to avoid collateral damage and a significant amount of time (over five hours) was spent to evacuating 45 families. Identities (of the militants) are yet to be ascertained,” JKP, DIG, North Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel, told reporters in Sopore.