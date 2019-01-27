Two militants killed in encounter near Srinagar

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khanmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday. Seven security personnel were also injured, J&K Police said.

The militants had “serious plans of a terrorist act” Saturday, they added.

A total of 11 militants have been killed this week in Kashmir in separate encounters.

A senior police official said on Saturday morning that a cordon and search operation was launched in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

As the search was going on, the militants fired at the security forces. “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained,” said a police spokesperson.

A senior police official told The Sunday Express that one of the slain militants has been identified. He said that seven security personnel who were injured in the encounter are stable.

A spokesperson at J&K Police headquarters said, “The trapped militants had serious plans of a terrorist act today.”

Saturday’s encounter comes a day after militants lobbed grenades and attacked five places in the Kashmir valley, including camps and posts of the CRPF on Friday.

The encounter site was about 15 km from Sher-i-Kashmir cricket Stadium in Srinagar, where the main Republic Day event was held on Saturday.