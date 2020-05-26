Two militants gunned down in Kulgam encounter

According to the police, the identities of the militants and their affiliations are being ascertained. “The operation was clean — no collateral damage,” the police said. (File Photo) According to the police, the identities of the militants and their affiliations are being ascertained. “The operation was clean — no collateral damage,” the police said. (File Photo)

Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

According to the Jammu & Kashmir Police, the encounter took place at a village in the Khud-Hanjipora area early on Monday. Security forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area late on Sunday night, officers said.

“As search parties drew closer to the suspected house, the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party. The fire was effectively retaliated, in which two terrorists were neutralised,” a release by the Jammu & Kashmir Police said.

According to the police, the identities of the militants and their affiliations are being ascertained. “The operation was clean — no collateral damage,” the police said.

According to police sources, two pistols and a grenade were recovered from the slain militants. “We didn’t recover any heavy weapons from them,” said an official.

Soon after the encounter broke out, local residents allegedly threw stones at security forces, leading to clashes. “The stone-pelting was controlled,” said a senior police officer.

Dr Nazir Chowdhary, the Medical Superintendent of the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar told The Indian Express that they had received four people with pellet injuries from Kulgam. “Four pellet cases were received from Kulgam today. Their condition is stable at present,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.