Kashmir: Two militants, associate killed in Pulwama

Published: April 26, 2020 4:09:27 am
Two militants and their “associate” were killed in a gunbattle in Pulwama district on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, five people with links to militants have been killed in South Kashmir.
The police said that they had launched a “cordon-and-search” operation in Goripora, Awantipora, following which a firefight broke out early in the early hours. “Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists have been killed. Searches are still going on,” said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.
