Kashmir: Two militants, associate killed in Pulwama

“Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists have been killed. Searches are still going on,” said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar. (Representational) “Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists have been killed. Searches are still going on,” said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar. (Representational)

Two militants and their “associate” were killed in a gunbattle in Pulwama district on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, five people with links to militants have been killed in South Kashmir.

The police said that they had launched a “cordon-and-search” operation in Goripora, Awantipora, following which a firefight broke out early in the early hours. “Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists have been killed. Searches are still going on,” said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.