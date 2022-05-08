scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Two militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

The encounter at Cheyan Devsar area of the south Kashmir district broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following inputs about the presence of militants, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
Updated: May 8, 2022 2:48:24 pm
In the ensuing exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said.

A Pakistani militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Read |Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, had earlier said one of the trapped ultras was a Pakistani.

“01 #Pakistani #terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit & a local militant trapped in on-going #encounter,” Kumar said on Twitter.

Haider had been active in North Kashmir for more than two years and is involved in several terror crimes, the IGP Kashmir said.

