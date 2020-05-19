Two migrants killed as SUV with 20 people turns turtle in UP

TWO DAYS after the Auraiya accident that led to the death of 27 migrant labourers and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning to officials to ensure that no vehicle carrying migrant workers violates rules, an SUV carrying 22 workers overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, killing two and leaving 20 injured on Monday.
The vehicle,a Bolero, was on its way to Azamgarh from Delhi. Adityanath has announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.
3 killed in Mahoba
Three women died, and seven people were injured in Mahoba district on Monday evening after the truck they were travelling overturned following a tyre burst, police said. Additional SP Veerendra Kumar said the passengers were on their way home from Delhi.
