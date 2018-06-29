Two meteorite-like objects fall in Uttar Pradesh village

The stones have been taken into “safe custody” for investigation and only experts will tell whether they are meteorites. (Representational Image) The stones have been taken into “safe custody” for investigation and only experts will tell whether they are meteorites. (Representational Image)

Two hot embers fell from the sky at a Kasoli village in the district last night which villagers claimed to be meteorites. The two stones fell down with a loud sound after rains at the village in Charthawal police station area last night, Sub-divisional Magistrate Kumar Dharmendra was quoted as saying by PTI.

The stones have been taken into “safe custody” for investigation and only experts will tell whether they are meteorites, he added.

