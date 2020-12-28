Two men stab vegetable vendor, take away cash, cellphone at Badala village

The complainant was taken to Kharar civil hospital from where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Representational)

A vegetable vendor was seriously injured after two men stabbed him and made off with Rs 4,500 and a mobile phone. The victim was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The complainant, Shakeel Ahmad, stated in his complaint that he was a vegetable vendor and was going home after selling vegetables on the intervening night of December 25 and 26. When he reached near MJ Farm at Badala village, two men on a bike stopped him.

Ahmad added that both the men asked him to give them his mobile phone and cash but he objected to it.

“When I objected, they stabbed me and fled after taking away Rs 4,500 in cash and my mobile phone,” Ahmad alleged in his complaint.

The complainant was taken to Kharar civil hospital from where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Ahmad runs a vegetable vend near Badala village and stays on rent at the village. Police officials said that the complainant used to go from village to village to sell vegetables.

“The road usually remains empty. The snatchers took advantage of fog and attacked the vendor. We are on it and will arrest the culprits,” a police official said.

Acting on Ahmad’s complaint, the police registered a case against two unidentified persons under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC at Kharar (Sadar) PS.