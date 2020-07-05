Two men killed in crude bomb explosion in Murshidabad

An officer said Sheikh’s wife was being questioned in connection with the incident. (Representational) An officer said Sheikh’s wife was being questioned in connection with the incident. (Representational)

Two people in a house in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district were killed in the early hours of Saturday after a stockpile of crude bombs exploded. The incident occurred in Ahiron Ghoshpara in the Suti police station area of Jangipur subdivision.

The police suspect that the men were making the bombs when the blast occurred. The others in the house, including its owner Tajimuddin Sheikh, are absconding.

“We have recovered two bodies. The men were declared brought dead at Jangipur hospital. We suspect that the men were engaged in bomb making when the blast took place,” said a senior district police official.

The police identified the two killed as Maharul Sheikh (24), a resident of Farakka, and Samserganj resident Saiful Sheikh (25).

The police said a portion of the house’s thatched roof blew off during the explosion. The police suspect that Tajimuddin Sheikh had hired hands to make crude bombs, but somehow an accident occurred.

An officer said Sheikh’s wife was being questioned in connection with the incident.

