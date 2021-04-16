Tamil Nadu: Two men attack, slash waiter’s ear for delay in service

Two men allegedly attacked a waiter and cut his ear with a knief at a hotel for delay in serving food. The incident took place at Velippalayam town in Nagapattinam district.

The two, identified as Arunkumar (24) and Siva (23), have been arrested and sent in judicial custody. Police said the men have a history of crime.

Arunkumar and Siva, who had purchased tickets for watching a movie at Devi theatre, went to Kala hotel near the theatre and ordered food. According to the police, they had instructed the hotel owner to bring them food quickly as they had a show to catch up on.

However, when they saw the waiter serving food at the adjacent table, they enquired about their order, to which the waiter had replied that he didn’t hear them properly. At this, the two men got angry and attacked the waiter with a knife. The waiter’s left ear was severely damaged and he began screaming in pain. The men then immediately fled the spot.

The waiter was taken to the Nagapattinam government hospital for treatment.