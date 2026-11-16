Were two men arrested in Kerala spying for the Bishnoi gang? Police probe possible link

Are two men arrested in Kerala for allegedly surveilling high-profile individuals linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi? That’s what the Kerala Police are now investigating.

The two men, 27-year-old Tamil Nadu native Gurumurthy and 20-year-old Mumbai native Yash Singh, were arrested last week for sharing photographs of high-profile persons and sensitive places as part of their surveillance. Gurumurthy, who worked at a milk booth in Palakkad, was arrested by the Thrissur Police. He had previously worked in Mumbai and was arrested following a tip-off from central intelligence agencies.

He was taken to Thrikkangode near Ottapalam in Palakkad, where he had worked at a shop, as part of the evidence collection, on Monday and charged under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.