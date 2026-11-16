Were two men arrested in Kerala spying for the Bishnoi gang? Police probe possible link

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Are two men arrested in Kerala for allegedly surveilling high-profile individuals linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi? That’s what the Kerala Police are now investigating.
The two men, 27-year-old Tamil Nadu native Gurumurthy and 20-year-old Mumbai native Yash Singh, were arrested last week for sharing photographs of high-profile persons and sensitive places as part of their surveillance. Gurumurthy, who worked at a milk booth in Palakkad, was arrested by the Thrissur Police. He had previously worked in Mumbai and was arrested following a tip-off from central intelligence agencies.
He was taken to Thrikkangode near Ottapalam in Palakkad, where he had worked at a shop, as part of the evidence collection, on Monday and charged under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra ATS arrested Singh on charges of keeping tabs on the movements of high-profile individuals and scouting sensitive locations. Singh was eventually brought to Thrissur after investigators found that the two cases — the one in Maharashtra and the one in Thrissur — were linked.
According to the police, the photos were allegedly shared through encrypted channels with certain handlers in exchange for money.
Thrissur City Police Commissioner Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh said they were probing whether the arrested men were linked to the Bishnoi gang. “There are certain things to suspect about their links with the Bishnoi gang. They were part of a criminal gang and worked as per the directions of their handlers. We are probing who these handlers are. The arrested were paid for their surveillance of locations and individuals. Yash was also part of this network,” he said.
This case comes just over a month after a 32-year-old was arrested in connection with an arson attack near the Kadavumbagam Synagogue in Kochi. The suspect, Ebin Paul, allegedly set fire to the boards of a horticulture nursery maintained by the synagogue’s management committee at the Ernakulam market.
Investigators allegedly found that he had surveyed sensitive targets, shared arson videos with handlers based outside the state and received cryptocurrency payments. The case was later handed over to the NIA.
Police are also probing whether the person arrested in the synagogue case was part of the same criminal network. “We are also probing whether these three are part of the same network, as there is a similarity in their activities,” said a police officer.