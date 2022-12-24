scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Two Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter

The injured Maoist was identified as Lachhmayya Kuchha Weladi, 28, from Tekameta in Bijapur. (Representational/File)

TWO MAOISTS, a man and a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in a jungle in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh Friday morning. The police said the encounter took place during an anti-Maoist operation undertaken jointly by security forces of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The incident took place around 7 am in a jungle area near Tekameta village in the jurisdiction of Farsegarh police station in Bijapur.

Also Read |Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases

“The location of the encounter is said to be around 10 km from Maharashtra border. One woman and one man were killed. Another Maoist, who was injured in the encounter, was captured alive and we are questioning him. We have recovered three weapons – two SLR and another firearm. No one from our team suffered injury,” Bilaspur SP Anjneya Varshney told The Indian Express.

While the man killed in the operation is yet to be identified, the woman was later identified as Kanthi Lingavva alias Anitha, 41, from Telangana’s Laxmi Sagar. She had a bounty of Rs 16 lakh on her arrest from Maharashtra and another bounty of Rs 5 lakh from Telangana.

According to the police, she is the wife of Mylarapu Adellu alias Bhashkar, a member of the Telangana state committee and secretary of Kumram Bhim divisional committee of the Maoists. Mylarapu, who has a bounty of more than Rs 20 lakh for his arrest, was at the spot and managed to escape, the police said.

The injured Maoist was identified as Lachhmayya Kuchha Weladi, 28, from Tekameta in Bijapur.

The joint team comprised 300 commandos from Special Operations Squad (C-60) from Gadchiroli and 20 commandos of Chhattisgarh’s District Reserve Guards.

As part of the combing operation, the team crossed into Chhattisgarh from Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra. The police said the Maoists fired on them first after which they first appealed them to stop firing. The police fired in retaliation when the Maoist did not stop the firing. The gun battle lasted around 45 minutes.

“Its for the first time the Gadchiroli police has operated so deep outside Maharashtra border in joint coordination with Bijapur police,” said Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 02:45:05 am
