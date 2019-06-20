Toggle Menu
Two low-intensity earthquakes hit Maharashtra’s Satara districthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/two-low-intensity-earthquakes-hit-maharashtra-satara-district-5789842/

Two low-intensity earthquakes hit Maharashtra’s Satara district

The first quake occurred around 7.47 am and the second one was experienced at 8.27 am in Satara district, located around 120 km from Pune, an official at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) centre here said.

earthquake, maharashtra earthquake, earthquake satara district, satara district, maharashtra, satara district maharashtra, earthquake 4.6 magnitude, satara district earthquake magnitude, mumbai news, indian express
No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, an official from Satara district administration said. (Representational)

Two low-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.8 and 3 shook some parts of Satara district in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, an official in the district administration said.

People rushed out of their homes in some areas after experiencing the tremors, he said.

The first quake occurred around 7.47 am and the second one was experienced at 8.27 am in Satara district, located around 120 km from Pune, an official at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) centre here said.

Advertising

The epicenters of the two earthquakes were recorded at depths of 10 km and 5 km respectively, he said.

“People should not panic as both the earthquakes were of low intensity,” Pune-based seismologist Arun Bapat said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra BJP worker’s killing: Congress leader gets anticipatory bail
2 In letter to Haryana CM Khattar, Ashok Khemka seeks High Court order’s compliance
3 Monsoon likely to arrive in Goa on June 21: MeT