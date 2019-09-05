Two live stream suicide on social media in Punjab’s Sangrur

A young man and a woman shot themselves dead here, streaming their suicide live on social media, police said Thursday.

The alleged suicide took place at Gujjran village, about four kilometres away from Dirba town of Sangrur district, on Wednesday night, police said.

Their bodies were found in the fields, police said. The cause is not clear.

Both were unmarried and their families denied knowledge about any possible relationship between them, police said.

Dirba DSP William Jeji said 25-year-old Arvinder Singh, aka Bunty, was a Jat Sikh educated till Class 12 while Harbans Kaur (21) was a Dalit and a student of BA (final-year). Both shot themselves dead with a 12 bore rifle, he said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on WhatsApp. The DSP said on the statement their families, police had initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The bodies have been sent to the Sangrur Civil Hospital for autopsy.