Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
207 (39.5)
South Africa
vs
311/8 (50.0)
England
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 Highlights: England win by 104 runs
Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Soporehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/two-let-militants-killed-in-encounter-in-sopore-5757502/

Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Sopore

A J&K police spokesperson said on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Dangerpora area of Sopore on Thursday.

pulwama attack, jammu and kashmir, jammu kashmir militancy, kashmir terrorism, kashmir militants, indian express, J&K police, crpf attack
A J&K police spokesperson said on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Dangerpora area of Sopore on Thursday. (Express photo/Representational)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday.

A J&K police spokesperson said on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Dangerpora area of Sopore on Thursday.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the spokesperson said.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved, said police. Police said slain militants have been identified as Naseer Ahmad Mir and Asif Ahmad War. Both the killed militants were residents of Sopore, as per police records were affiliated with outfit LeT. This is the third encounter in the Valley over the past two days.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Meerut: 14-year-old girl set afire ‘for settling scores’
2 Bulandshahr: Main accused held in murder case of three minors
3 37 Ministers are out, 24 new faces in team, average age below 60