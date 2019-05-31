Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Sopore

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday.

A J&K police spokesperson said on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Dangerpora area of Sopore on Thursday.

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the spokesperson said.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved, said police. Police said slain militants have been identified as Naseer Ahmad Mir and Asif Ahmad War. Both the killed militants were residents of Sopore, as per police records were affiliated with outfit LeT. This is the third encounter in the Valley over the past two days.