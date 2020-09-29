Two LeT militants killed in encounter at Awantipora: Police

Active since 2016, Aijaz Ahmad Reshi was involved in “recruiting youth into terror folds.

J&K Police on Monday said that an operational commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba was among two militants killed in an encounter at Awantipora in South Kashmir.

Active since 2016, Aijaz Ahmad Reshi was involved in “recruiting youth into terror folds, besides, was also providing shelter and logistic support to the active terrorists operating in the area and transportation of terrorists to carry out terrorist attacks”, the police said.

DGP Dilbag Singh said that during a search operation, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained, “they were given opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter”.

The deceased were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Reshi and Sajad Ahmad Sofi, “both residents of Awantipora affiliated with LeT”, police said.

