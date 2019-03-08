Toggle Menu
Two leaves symbol case: Delhi HC stays trial against Dhinakaranhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/two-leaves-symbol-case-delhi-hc-stays-trial-against-dhinakaran-5616957/

Two leaves symbol case: Delhi HC stays trial against Dhinakaran

In 2017, Delhi Police's crime branch filed a charge sheet alleging that alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar had conspired with Dhinakaran and others to bribe poll panel officials to get the two leaves symbol for Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.

EC bribery case: Delhi HC stays trial against Dhinakaran
The high court in its interim order stayed the trial court proceedings against Dhinakaran and listed the matter for further hearing on March 20.

The Delhi High Court Friday stayed the trial against former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran in the ‘two leaves’ party symbol bribery case.

Justice Sunil Gaur also sought response of the Delhi Police on Dhinakaran’s plea challenging framing of charges against him by the trial court for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence in the case.

The high court in its interim order stayed the trial court proceedings against Dhinakaran and listed the matter for further hearing on March 20.

In 2017, Delhi Police’s crime branch filed a charge sheet alleging that alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar had conspired with Dhinakaran and others to bribe poll panel officials to get the two leaves symbol for Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.

Advertising

Dhinakaran won the by-elections held in Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in December, 2017, under the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Defacement of public places by political parties cannot be allowed, SC tells Tamil Nadu govt
2 Government developed Vidarbha, statehood demand not needed: Shiv Sena
3 MP: 3-day meet of RSS' highest policy-making body begins