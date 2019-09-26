Two lawyers held under PSA, J&K admin cites drastic ideology, Bar misuse

* “Being a lawyer by profession, you have drastic ideology as you were looking after criminal cases which were sub-judice before various courts against separatists.”

Advertising

* “The subject…has been misusing platform of Bar Association which is regarded with esteem as per the status given to it in the Constitutional system.”

These are among the many charges cited to book the Valley’s two top lawyers, including president of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association in Srinagar Miyan Abdul Qayoom, under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Their families have filed habeas corpus petitions which are now being heard by Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

According to the High Court Bar Association, four advocates have been arrested under PSA. Nazir Ahmad Ronga is in Central Jail Muradabad and Miyan Qayoom was sent to Central Jail Agra. Fayaz Ahmad Sodagar, Anantnag bar president and Abdul Salam Rather, Baramulla bar president, have also been arrested under PSA.

Advertising

The order for detention of the two lawyers signed by District Magistrate, Srinagar, followed dossiers prepared by J&K Police.

Nazir Ahmad Ronga (55)

The order says Ronga “is affiliated with APHC (M) group, a secessionist organisation”. “Since you were inclined towards separatists’ ideology and readily accepted offer and joined Hurriyat (M). Being a lawyer by profession, you have drastic ideology as you were looking after criminal cases which were sub-judice before various courts against separatists,” the document said.

Stating that Ronga was “very vocal against abolishing of Article 370 and 35 A of Constitution of India and also against bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state”, it added, “You have led many protests marches in this behalf and created problems in public order within District Srinagar…Your capacity can be gauged from this fact that you were able to convince your electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers during poll boycotts.”

The order said that “it appears that under a well-knit conspiracy, you and your other associates are intentionally resorting to such activities which disturb the public peace…in order to stop you from indulging in above activities, your detention under the provision of J&K Public Safety Act at this stage has become imperative.”

Miyan Abdul Qayoom (75)

As per the document, Qayoom “has adverse record in view of his active involvement in various cases registered against subject in District Srinagar under various laws”.

“Miyan Abdul Qayoom over a period of time has emerged as one of the most staunch advocates of secessionist ideology. His belief that Jammu and Kashmir is disputed territory and it has to be seceded from Union of India and to annex with Pakistan has been repeatedly articulated in public…through his speeches, appeals and active participating in such activities,” the document read.

It added that for achieving this objective, Qayoom “has been misusing platform of Bar Association…”

“…all other options of preventing him from indulging in such activities stand exhausted as well as no other legal remedy or option is available at this stage to contain his activities strongly prejudicial to maintenance of public order,” said the document.