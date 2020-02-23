J&K: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Anantnag

The deceased were identified as Naveed Ahmad Bhat alias Furkan of Kulgam’s Qoimoh, who joined the outfit in 2018, and Auqib Yaseen Bhat of Wanpora, Kulgam, who had joined LeT in June 2019, said police. (Representational Image) The deceased were identified as Naveed Ahmad Bhat alias Furkan of Kulgam’s Qoimoh, who joined the outfit in 2018, and Auqib Yaseen Bhat of Wanpora, Kulgam, who had joined LeT in June 2019, said police. (Representational Image)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir Police officers in Srinagar said that there was a “successful anti-militancy operation in Anantnag”. Addressing a press conference, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that two militants were killed in the operation.

The deceased were identified as Naveed Ahmad Bhat alias Furkan of Kulgam’s Qoimoh, who joined the outfit in 2018, and Auqib Yaseen Bhat of Wanpora, Kulgam, who had joined LeT in June 2019, said police.

Singh said that 25 “terrorists have been killed in anti-militancy operations so far this year”, and that currently, “there are around 240 to 250 listed militants”. Singh also said that the number of listed militants has come down in the Valley.

J&K Police also said that they have arrested “an active terrorist” operating in the Baramulla. “During checking police and security forces intercepted one individual identified as Junaid Farooq Pandit… “ a J&K Police spokesperson said. “According to police records, he is an active terrorist affiliated with… Hizbul Mujahideen.”

